Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 31.03 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries declined 51.72% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.31.0322.724.325.590.600.660.190.390.140.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News