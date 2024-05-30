Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation gains 4.1% on year

Currency in circulation gains 4.1% on year

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was flat on the week to stand at Rs 35.83 lakh crore as on May 24, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.8% on the week to Rs 47.22 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 4.1% on a year ago basis compared to 6.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.9% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.8%.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

