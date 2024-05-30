Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritesh International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ritesh International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 24.60 crore

Net Loss of Ritesh International reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.94% to Rs 83.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.6019.76 24 83.66126.64 -34 OPM %1.42-5.62 -1.522.46 - PBDT0.30-1.19 LP 0.872.75 -68 PBT0.14-1.29 LP 0.232.25 -90 NP-0.02-1.71 99 -0.081.05 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

