Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 166.71 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins rose 17.83% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 166.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales166.71266.28 -37 OPM %8.365.40 -PBDT8.6610.92 -21 PBT5.548.06 -31 NP4.233.59 18
