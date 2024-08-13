Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 166.71 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 17.83% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 166.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.166.71266.288.365.408.6610.925.548.064.233.59

