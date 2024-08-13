Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 24.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.01% to Rs 152.60 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 24.83% to Rs 32.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 152.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.152.60124.0530.7828.1449.4436.0547.1835.0832.4826.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp