Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL RBL JV has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for Construction of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 Km) and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 Km) with total 27 stations., and the value of the project is Rs. 1503.63 crore (including GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News