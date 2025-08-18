Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that Indias electronics exports have recorded a spike of around 47% in first quarter of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. In a social media post, Goyal said, it is a sweet success story for Make in India, which has led to an exponential growth in the electronics production from 31 billion dollars to 133 billion dollars in a decade beginning 2014-15. Goyal noted that government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. Mr Goyal said, as a result, India has moved from having two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today. He said, one of the greatest journeys has been the transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the worlds second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

Regaal Resources IPO ends with 159.88 times subscription

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 159.88 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story