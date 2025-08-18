India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that Indias electronics exports have recorded a spike of around 47% in first quarter of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. In a social media post, Goyal said, it is a sweet success story for Make in India, which has led to an exponential growth in the electronics production from 31 billion dollars to 133 billion dollars in a decade beginning 2014-15. Goyal noted that government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. Mr Goyal said, as a result, India has moved from having two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today. He said, one of the greatest journeys has been the transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the worlds second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

