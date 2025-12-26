Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO wraps up with 5.21x subscription

The offer received bids 6.89 crore shares as against 1.32 crore shares on offer.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 6,89,69,088 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 5.21 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 250.8 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue are to utilize Rs 77 crore towards the acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad; Rs 12.4 crore will be used for part-payment of the purchase consideration for the already acquired Ashwini Medical Centre; Rs 10.78 crore is earmarked for the acquisition of additional shareholding in the subsidiary, Harmony Medicare, located in Bharuch; Rs 30.09 crore towards funding its capital expenditure requirements; Rs 6.82 crore will be utilized for the purchase of robotics equipment for Gujarat Kidney & Super Specialty Hospital in Vadodara; Rs 1.2 crore will be used for the repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings; and the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The promoters are Dr. Pragnesh Yashwantsinh Bharpoda, Dr. Bhartiben Pragnesh Bharpoda, Dr. Yashwantsingh Motisinh Bharpoda and Anitaben Yashwantsinh Bharpoda. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,63,33,900 equity shares, aggregating to 99.1% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 71.45%. Ahead of the IPO, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality on 22 December 2025, the company raised Rs 100.01 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 87.73 lakh shares at Rs 114 each to 10 anchor investors. Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality specializes in providing multispeciality healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. The company operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds.

Comprehensive medical care is provided across a range of specialty and super-specialty services. Treatment is offered across areas such as internal medicine, general surgery, nephrology, urology, cardiology, and orthopedics, while also focusing on advanced super-specialty care including renal transplantation, vascular surgery, and hematology among others. Healthcare services are categorized as secondary services, which are surgical services, and tertiary Services, which are super speciality surgical services. Central, state and local government bodies contributed 5.46% to its revenue, Insurers through third party administrators 13.9%, and Self-payers and others 80.64% in Q1 FY2026. For the three month ended 30 June 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore and income from operations of Rs 15.26 crore.