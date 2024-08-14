Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 455.29 crore

Net loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 455.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 500.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales455.29500.16 -9 OPM %36.1242.52 -PBDT103.44149.60 -31 PBT-1.5627.74 PL NP-1.5620.54 PL

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

