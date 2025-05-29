Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 402.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 402.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 343.66 crore

Net Loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 402.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1989.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 343.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 487.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1966.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 1567.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1856.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales343.66406.95 -16 1567.601856.53 -16 OPM %28.3240.62 -33.7540.60 - PBDT39.56100.68 -61 286.78505.96 -43 PBT-66.81-14.24 -369 -152.2834.05 PL NP-402.19-1989.69 80 -487.66-1966.57 75

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

