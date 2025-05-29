BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 330.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.49% to Rs 130.07 crore

Net loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 330.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.49% to Rs 130.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 972.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 758.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.30% to Rs 452.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1012.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

