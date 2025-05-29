Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 160.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 160.72% to Rs 698.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4461.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.84% to Rs 1908.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1110.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 13977.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17339.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3924.974461.17 -12 13977.5417339.60 -19 OPM %11.727.40 -11.939.00 - PBDT465.72433.88 7 2147.271761.35 22 PBT378.73347.11 9 1796.201413.48 27 NP698.31267.84 161 1908.141110.40 72

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

