Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 160.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 160.72% to Rs 698.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4461.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.84% to Rs 1908.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1110.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 13977.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17339.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

