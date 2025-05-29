Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.43% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.43% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.47% to Rs 35.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.5215.2135.6251.98-58.73-20.51-96.83-72.32-3.00-2.77-40.66-42.19-3.15-2.87-41.10-42.61-7.725.95-47.26-48.33

