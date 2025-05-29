Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maithan Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maithan Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 435.23 crore

Net loss of Maithan Alloys reported to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 435.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.59% to Rs 630.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1805.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1728.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales435.23433.27 0 1805.611728.64 4 OPM %17.571.51 -9.786.62 - PBDT-48.07179.82 PL 875.72470.31 86 PBT-54.37174.78 PL 852.43449.53 90 NP-61.02142.08 PL 630.18348.96 81

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

