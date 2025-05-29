Maithan Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 435.23 crore

Net loss of Maithan Alloys reported to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 435.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.59% to Rs 630.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1805.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1728.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

435.23433.271805.611728.6417.571.519.786.62-48.07179.82875.72470.31-54.37174.78852.43449.53-61.02142.08630.18348.96

