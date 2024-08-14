Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 523.78 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 77.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 523.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 723.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales523.78723.38 -28 OPM %5.5316.85 -PBDT-1.5399.94 PL PBT-72.1229.49 PL NP-77.5717.00 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to step down in Sept as scandals grew

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story