Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 789.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 586.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.789.04586.5918.6510.37117.1741.8345.08-33.2133.09-40.90

