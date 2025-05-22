RVNL Q4 PAT decline 4% YoY to Rs 459 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam reported 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 546.20 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 12.60% from Rs 624.96 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses declined 4.55% YoY to Rs 6,120.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 44.75 crore (down 1.58% YoY), finance costs were at Rs 116.98 crore (down 22.20%YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 17.36% to Rs 1,281.39 crore on an 8.93% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 19,923.02 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

