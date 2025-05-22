Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 106.10 crore

Net Loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 76.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 399.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

106.10111.26399.84327.3519.3510.4017.952.084.69-7.5134.371.66-11.41-33.63-30.83-99.95-7.37-31.12-9.87-76.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News