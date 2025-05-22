IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IRCON International declined 2.08% to Rs 185.80 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 14.14% to Rs 211.78 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 246.66 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 9.90% to Rs 3,412.07 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 3,787 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 263.05 crore in Q4 FY25, down 26.09%, compared with Rs 355.93 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was Rs 357.5 crore in Q4 FY25, down 15.68% from Rs 424 crore in Q4 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 10.17% in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from international customers fell 54.19% YoY to Rs 82.69 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from international customers decreased 7.68% YoY to Rs 3,329.38 crore.

As of 31 March 2025, the company's total order book stood at Rs 20,347 crore. The railways segment contributed Rs 15,435 crore, the highways segment contributed Rs 4,541 crore, and the others segment contributed Rs 371 crore.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 21.69% to Rs 727.83 crore on 14.01% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 10,759.58 crore in FY25 over FY24

Also Read

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of face value Rs 2/- each, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 1.65 per equity share, which has already been approved and paid by the company.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News