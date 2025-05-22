Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 14.83% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.17% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.94% today to trade at Rs 70.39. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.25% to quote at 2910.72. The index is down 0.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd increased 1.23% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 6.87 % over last one year compared to the 9.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 14.83% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 111.48 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.01 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

