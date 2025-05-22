Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures declined 11.53% to Rs 545.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 3106.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2686.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 5706.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5103.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2156.001204.00 79 5706.005103.00 12 OPM %5.9811.21 -8.7113.01 - PBDT828.00956.00 -13 4610.004245.00 9 PBT708.00828.00 -14 4144.003614.00 15 NP545.00616.00 -12 3106.002686.00 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth negative

Biocon Biologics announces extension of insulin supply agreement with Govt. of Malaysia

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story