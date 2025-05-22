Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Retail Ventures declined 11.53% to Rs 545.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 616.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.07% to Rs 2156.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 3106.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2686.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 5706.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5103.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2156.001204.005706.005103.005.9811.218.7113.01828.00956.004610.004245.00708.00828.004144.003614.00545.00616.003106.002686.00

