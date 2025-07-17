Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Indias external trade performance for June 2025 and Q1 FY 202526 has shown promising growth, says Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. Cumulative exports of merchandise and services during AprilJune 2025 stood at US $210.31 billion, reflecting a strong 5.94% year-on-year increase from US $198.52 billion in the same period last year. Key sectors like electronic goods saw a remarkable 46.9% surge in June 2025, while drugs and pharmaceuticals grew by 5.95%, and engineering goods by 1.35%. Indias trade relations showed notable growth with key partners, including the USA, China, France, Brazil, and Kenya on the export side, while imports from Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand grew significantly, he added. This diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for Indias external sector and rising global demand for Indian electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agro-based goods, he said.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

