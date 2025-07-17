Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) soared 13.90% to Rs 204 after the company reported a 28.48% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.08 crore on 72.89% increase in net sales to Rs 314.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax soared 46.05% year on year to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses jumped 74.25% to Rs 292.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee expenses stood at Rs 52.37 crore (up 37.63% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA jumped 69% year on year to Rs 32.5 crore in Q1FY26.

On the segmental front, revenue from the flight booking business surged 148.6% YoY to Rs 103.19 crore, while train booking revenue rose 29.3% YoY to Rs 129.92 crore. Bus segment revenue jumped 93.4% YoY to Rs 76.63 crore in Q1FY26.

Gross Transaction Value (GTV) rose 55% YoY to Rs 4,644.7 crore in Q1FY26, driven by strong growth in flight and bus segments, which saw an 81% YoY surge. Train GTV registered a 30% YoY increase during the quarter. The companys contribution margin (CM) rose 48% YoY to Rs 128.1 crore in Q1FY26. Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, stated: We continue to see rapid growth and have hit new all-time highs. Our outstanding growth in categories such as buses and flights stems from our unique playbook that combines a customer-centric approach, ability to cross-sell and up-sell to our captive user-base, our tech-centric DNA, AI-driven efficiency, and enhanced brand awareness.

Saurabh Devendra Singh, Group CFO, ixigo, added: Q1 FY26 is another strong quarter, with record revenue and profits across all our key verticals. The 54% increase in adjusted EBITDA and 76% growth in PBT (excluding exceptional items) demonstrate the strength of our operating model and disciplined execution. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth. Meanwhile, the board has approved the re-appointment of Aloke Bajpai as chairman, managing director (MD), and group CEO, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Further, the company has acquired an additional 11% equity stake in its subsidiary, Zoop Web Services for a total consideration of Rs 3.25 crore.