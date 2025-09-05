Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee off to tepid start, stays above 88 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee off to tepid start, stays above 88 per US dollar mark

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee is off to a tepid start today as markets continue to eye broad worries on the US tariff front and maintain a general caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data. The INR is currently quoting at 88.12 per US dollar, down 18 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures are trading up 0.13% at 88.33. Overall undertone has been sluggish for Rupee after hitting record low against US dollar. Strong cues on the domestic economic front have not supported the local currency much. HSBC's India Composite PMI, which combines services and manufacturing sectors, rose to a 17-year high of 63.2 in August from 61.1 in July, indicating broad-based economic momentum across both segments of the economy. Business confidence for the year ahead improved to a three-month high as well, PMI data showed. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding above 98 mark, consolidating just under one-week high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gift Nifty signals strong opening amid new GST reforms

Netweb Tech extends rally on sovereign AI order

Astral's board nod to acquire remaining 5% stake in Seal IT

Shriram Properties signs joint development agreement for 6.5 acres prime land in North Bengaluru

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story