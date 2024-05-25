Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit declines 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 65.06 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 31.52% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.32% to Rs 39.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 253.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.0673.34 -11 253.42271.04 -7 OPM %20.2026.29 -20.9527.48 - PBDT18.0321.78 -17 72.2381.82 -12 PBT12.3518.11 -32 53.5468.83 -22 NP9.2113.45 -32 39.7451.16 -22

