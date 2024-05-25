Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.12% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 227.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

59.1054.54227.38209.242.402.402.542.560.660.592.832.780.230.161.151.080.160.130.880.89

