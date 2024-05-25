Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.12% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 227.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.1054.54 8 227.38209.24 9 OPM %2.402.40 -2.542.56 - PBDT0.660.59 12 2.832.78 2 PBT0.230.16 44 1.151.08 6 NP0.160.13 23 0.880.89 -1

