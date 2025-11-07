Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 34.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 2660.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 34.36% to Rs 696.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 2660.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2660.002302.0033.6531.671033.00833.00920.00735.00696.00518.00

