Mitsu Chem Plast jumps after Q2 profit surges 65% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast rallied 15.89% to Rs 112.70 after reporting strong Q2 FY26 earnings.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1.88 crore in Q2 FY26, up 65% YoY and 43.5% QoQ. Revenues rose to Rs 92.42 crore, up 13.79% YoY and 8.37% QoQ, supported by healthy growth in revenues across industrial packaging, healthcare, and infrastructure segments.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 2.55 crore, up 62.4% YoY and 42.4% QoQ. EBITDA grew 24.05% YoY and 17.37% sequentially to Rs 5.88 crore, with margins expanding to 6.37% from 5.87% in Q1 FY26 and 5.82% in Q2 FY25.

Expenses increased moderately to Rs 86.54 crore, up 13.15% YoY and 7.81% QoQ. Jagdish Dedhia, chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast said, "We are pleased with our consistent performance this quarter, driven by steady demand across our core product segments and growing traction in export markets. Our overseas business continues to expand as we strengthen partnerships with global OEMs and have recently extended our presence into new markets in Europe. The response to our hospital furniture brand, Furnastra, has been highly encouraging, validating our focus on innovation, ergonomics, and quality in healthcare solutions. We have also undertaken a capacity expansion at our facility, which will play a crucial role in meeting future demand and supporting our growth ambitions. With our strong foundation and a clear roadmap, we remain confident of achieving our long-term goal of reaching Rs 1,000 Cr in revenue by 2028."