KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 56.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.35% to Rs 634.30 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 56.03% to Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.35% to Rs 634.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 359.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.634.30359.6835.5637.17189.36112.25157.7597.62109.1169.93

