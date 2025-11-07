Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 399.83 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 43.96% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 399.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.399.83342.6614.5613.1956.0339.5245.7930.4532.8822.84

