Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6411, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22905, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87213 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.