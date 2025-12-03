Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1242.7, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 3.9% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1242.7, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Nestle India Ltd has lost around 1.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55390.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.69 lakh shares in last one month.