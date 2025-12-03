Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1209.3, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 11.25% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1209.3, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost around 8.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10315.85, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82107 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.39 lakh shares in last one month.