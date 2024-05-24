Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4168.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 54.1% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4168.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 22984.4. The Sensex is at 75446.02, up 0.04%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 8.45% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19216.35, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4180.95, up 1.65% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 21.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 54.1% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 80 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.51%, up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 0.23%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE SME HOAC Foods India soars on debut

Aurionpro Transit and Fime to collaborate for innovation in transit ticketing and payments

Benchmarks trade falt; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 9th day in row

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story