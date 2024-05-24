Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4168.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 54.1% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4168.5, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 22984.4. The Sensex is at 75446.02, up 0.04%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 8.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19216.35, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4180.95, up 1.65% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 80 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

