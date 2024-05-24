Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of NCC Blue Water Products rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks trade falt; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 9th day in row

DoT directs operators to re-verify over 6 lakh mobile connections in 60 days

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story