Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.8%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 13.56% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 2.8% today to trade at Rs 16261.05. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.32% to quote at 60254.59. The index is up 4.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 0.78% and Bata India Ltd added 0.5% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 2.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 13.56% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19149.8 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10613 on 23 Jul 2024.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

