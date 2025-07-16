Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.8%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 13.56% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 2.8% today to trade at Rs 16261.05. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.32% to quote at 60254.59. The index is up 4.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 0.78% and Bata India Ltd added 0.5% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 2.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.