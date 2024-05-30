Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DJS Stock & Shares standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

DJS Stock &amp; Shares standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 0.030.21 -86 OPM %-900.00-7.69 --733.33-19.05 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 -0.030.06 PL PBT0.040.09 -56 -0.030.06 PL NP0.040.10 -60 -0.030.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DJS Stock &amp; Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Classic Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Market under pressure; IT shares extent losses for 3rd day

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story