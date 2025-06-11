DLF Home Developers consolidated net profit declines 31.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 1182.54 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers declined 31.47% to Rs 342.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 499.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 1182.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1026.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.21% to Rs 934.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 945.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 3598.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2824.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.