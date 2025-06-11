North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 1181.64 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 18.06% to Rs 173.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 1181.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 944.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.67% to Rs 584.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 4297.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4239.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.