Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 178.91 crore

Net loss of Neogrowth Credit Pvt reported to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 178.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.36% to Rs 9.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 749.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.