Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota records 2.2% growth in tractor sales in June 2025

Escorts Kubota records 2.2% growth in tractor sales in June 2025

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sells 11,498 tractors

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in June 2025 sold 11,498 tractors registering a growth of 2.2 percent as against 11,245 tractors sold in June 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2025 were at 10,997 tractors as against 11,011 tractors in June 2024. Timely arrival of southwest monsoon, improvement in sown area for the Kharif crops and announcement of higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by the Government for the Kharif season have collectively helped in uplifting the farmers' sentiments. Moving forward with prediction of above normal monsoon, higher water reservoir levels, anticipated record kharif harvest and resultant improved liquidity conditions in rural markets, we expect industry will continue to grow in rest of the year as well.

Export tractor sales in June 2025 were at 501 tractors registering a growth of 114.1 percent as against 234 tractors sold in June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BHEL, Can Fin Homes

GIFT Nifty signals tepid open

Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story