Escorts Kubota records 2.2% growth in tractor sales in June 2025

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in June 2025 sold 11,498 tractors registering a growth of 2.2 percent as against 11,245 tractors sold in June 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2025 were at 10,997 tractors as against 11,011 tractors in June 2024. Timely arrival of southwest monsoon, improvement in sown area for the Kharif crops and announcement of higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by the Government for the Kharif season have collectively helped in uplifting the farmers' sentiments. Moving forward with prediction of above normal monsoon, higher water reservoir levels, anticipated record kharif harvest and resultant improved liquidity conditions in rural markets, we expect industry will continue to grow in rest of the year as well.