DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt declined 88.25% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 406.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 864.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

