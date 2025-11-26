Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 406.34 crore

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt declined 88.25% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 406.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 864.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales406.34864.12 -53 OPM %22.6031.77 -PBDT14.4585.13 -83 PBT10.3980.91 -87 NP7.0660.10 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Barclays Investments & Loans (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the September 2025 quarter

NCC bags Rs 2,063-cr contract for expansion of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story