NCC bags Rs 2,063-cr contract for expansion of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

NCC announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,062.71 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department of Assam for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project will be executed over 42 months, including six months allocated for demolition, planning, designing, and engineering, followed by 36 months of construction work. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of civil and service facilities for five years.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the project does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.