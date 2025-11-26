Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.26% to Rs 119.89 crore

Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt declined 51.92% to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 119.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.89143.1736.4741.0623.8942.8119.5539.8114.4029.95

