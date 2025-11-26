Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 16.26% to Rs 119.89 crore

Net profit of Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt declined 51.92% to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 119.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.89143.17 -16 OPM %36.4741.06 -PBDT23.8942.81 -44 PBT19.5539.81 -51 NP14.4029.95 -52

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

