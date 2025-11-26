Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 75.40 crore

Net profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 10.25% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.75.4061.4662.2967.7411.8310.9811.6410.808.938.10

