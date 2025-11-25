Zydus receives USFDA approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg (USRLD: Calan SR Extended-Release Tablets, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg).

Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets (120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg) are used to lower high blood pressure, which helps reduce the risk of serious heart problems like strokes and heart attacks. Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets had annual sales of USD 24.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Sept-2025).