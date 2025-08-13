Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 11.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.04% to Rs 31.66 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 11.61% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.04% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.6619.3074.5490.2112.279.2112.109.109.618.61

