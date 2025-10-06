Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index approaches 98 mark; US government shutdown extends

Dollar index approaches 98 mark; US government shutdown extends

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index strengthens on Monday morning in Asia and rebounds near 98 mark amid ongoing concerns over US government shut down. The US government shutdown entered its fifth day as US Senators failed to pass spending proposals to reopen the federal government. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump reportedly said that his administration would begin laying off federal workers. Meanwhile, rising possibility of Federal rate cuts are limiting gains in the counter. Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Friday that he supported an aggressive path of rate cuts, citing the impact of the US President Donald Trump administration policies on the economy. Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan remained hawkish, saying that the central bank really needs to be cautious of further rate cuts in an environment where things like non-housing services inflation remain worrisome." The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note climbed to around 4.14% on Monday. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is currently quoting at 97.83, up 0.42% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

India business activity growth eases in September

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story