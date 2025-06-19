Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index at one-week high as Fed holds rates steady; safe haven demand supports

Dollar index at one-week high as Fed holds rates steady; safe haven demand supports

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index accelerated further gains to hit a one-week high on Thursday after the US Feds decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at the 4.25%4.50% range at its June meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled, in a post-meeting press conference, that inflation remains somewhat above goal and could rise in the future, citing the impact of US President Donald Trumps tariffs. However, the central bank expects to cut the rates two times, as indicated by the dot plot. Meanwhile, the greenback also draws support from safe haven demand amid heightened Middle East tensions. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.60, up 0.14% on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading lower by around 0.1% at $1.1528 and $1.3410 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India can become a global leader in long-haul tourism with the right focus and sustained investment: FICCI-Skift Report

AAVAS Financiers gains as board approves Rs 200 crore NCD issuance via private placement

Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

NSE SME Monolithisch India gets red-hot welcome on listing day

Pound seen easing ahead of BOE decision

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story