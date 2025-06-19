India can become a global leader in long-haul tourism with the right focus and sustained investment: FICCI-Skift Report

India has the potential to become a global leader in long-haul tourism, but must address key perception and infrastructure barriers to unlock its full potential, according to a new report by FICCI and Skift released at the 14th Great Indian Travel Bazaar 2025 in Jaipur. Titled How to Grow Inbound Tourism in India: Unlocking Long-Haul Opportunities, the report presents actionable insights for policymakers and industry leaders to accelerate inbound tourism from high-value markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Drawing on original survey-based research of 1,600 travelers and non-travelers from the U.S. and UKtwo markets that accounted for over a quarter of Indias foreign tourist arrivals in 2023the report identifies key drivers and deterrents influencing Indias global tourism appeal.

While India scores highly for its cultural heritage, spiritual experiences, natural beauty, and cuisine, it continues to face perception issues that hinder long-haul arrivals. Among non-travelers, 63% cited that India is not currently a top priority for their upcoming trips. Rather than signalling disinterest, this highlights an opportunity to elevate Indias visibility and relevance in global travel planning. Indias top tourism growth opportunities lie in cultural (59% interest), culinary (56%), and adventure (37%) tourism segments. These sectors also hold the highest revenue potential, with cultural tourism alone projected to generate $21.9 billion in spending. Emerging areas like wellness, luxury, and medical tourism offer strong per-visitor revenue, with luxury tourists spending an average of $4,041 per trip.

To harness this opportunity, the report recommends a two-tier strategy: Short-term actions such as enhancing safety perception through traveler testimonials and dashboards, simplifying visa processes, and promoting destination cleanliness standards. Long-term reforms including investments in tourism infrastructure, curated cultural circuits, and targeted marketing campaigns inspired by global best practices. The report also highlights the importance of air connectivity, digital booking experiences, and diaspora engagement through initiatives like a "Return to Roots" campaign. The findings underscore the urgent need for coordinated action between government, industry stakeholders, and global partners. With the right focus and sustained investment, India can transform from an aspirational destination into a long-haul favorite for global travelers.